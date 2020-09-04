Indian expats save two Omanis from drowning

Published: 4th September 2020
Drowning
Representaional Image

Muscat: Three brave Indian expats risked their lives to save two Omanis from drowning. This incident took place at Seeb Beach.

Expats saved Omanis

The expats who are identified as Shahid Ruknuddin, Mohiddin Anas, and Mudassir Kola had gone to the beach in a hope of catching fishes.

Initially, after listening the voice of locals, they thought that someone might be playing a joke. When the expats listened the shout again, they opened a torch. Soon, they have spotted Omanis at a distance of 45-minute swim.

Through gestures, expats instructed Omanis to swim towards them. Although, the locals started swimming following the instruction, they become exhausted 20 or 30 meters away from the shore.

Risked own life to rescue locals

Realizing the fact, Shahid jumped into the water to save them. Luckily, the expats managed to save both the Omanis.

As per the reports, the locals were on the boat. They fell into the water after their boat capsized due to rough waves.

After the incident, Shahid requests everyone to be careful while visiting the seashore.  

