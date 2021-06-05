Indian Gaur,horned Rhinoceros gives birth to calfs at Nehru Zoo park

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the ‘World Environment Day’ the Nehru Zoological Park is happy to share the good news of the birth of a One Horned Rhinoceros, and

a male Gaur calf was born on June 2, and has been named ‘Komaram Bheem’ by R.Sobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest .

The male calf of One Horned Rhinoceros was named ‘Nanda’ born a fortnight ago.

Speaking on the occasion R.Sobha said that the Nehru Zoological park, is in the fore front in conservation and breeding of Wild animals, and the births of mega herbivores are worth cheers in the otherwise gloomy pandemic scenario.

She appreciated the hard work and dedication of the Department and Zoo staff for their relentless service towards conservation of Wildlife in these hard times.

On this occasion, planting programme was taken up inside the Zoo with native wild species, especially wild fruit bearing trees to improve the biodiversity of the premises and to move forward towards the cherished goal of making the Zoo a centre for education and conservation of both, fauna and flora.