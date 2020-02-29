menu
Indian Hajj Association President meets Rajinikanth in Chennai

Posted by Qayam Published: February 29, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
Photo: ANI

Chennai: Indian Hajj Association president Abu Backer met Superstar Rajinikanth in Chennai on Saturday.

“It was a courtesy call. We discussed a wide range of issues including incidents unfolding in the state and the country,” Abu Backer told reporters.

“Rajinikanth is not only a superstar for the Tamils but for the entire country. He is well informed about the happenings in the country. He gave his voice on the Delhi violence. But this visit was not about politics,” he added.

Earlier, reacting to the incidents of violence in the national capital, Rajinikanth said that it was ‘an intelligence failure … it is the Home Ministry’s failure’.

Rajinikanth had said, “The protests that are happening in Delhi are because of intelligence failure. I condemn it. When a leader like Trump (US President) is in the country, the intelligence department should have been more vigilant. They didn’t do their job properly. At least now I expect them to be vigilant. The violence should be dealt with an iron fist.”

“And if it is an intelligence failure, it is the Home Ministry’s failure. I strongly condemn the people and the political parties that use religion for electoral gain,” he added.

Source: ANI
