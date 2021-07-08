Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle says she is in love with Pawandeep Rajan [Video]

Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be gracing the stage of singing reality show Indian Idol 12’s upcoming episode as a special judge. She will be seen joining judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar. All the participants will be seen performing to her iconic songs.

Sony TV shared a new promo on Instagram, where fans of Pawandeep Rajan will get to see Asha Bhosle expressing her admiration for the young singing talent on stage. Pawandeep croons to iconic Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam Nadi Ka Kinara, sung by Kishore Kumar from 1958 film Dilli Ka Thug.

The video also shows Pawandeep performing a romantic dance with Asha and then going down on his knees to offer a rose to her. Asha looks completely blown by Pawandeep’s gesture on stage and tells him, ‘Main aapke pyaar me pad gayi hoon (I have fallen in love with you).’

Watch the promo below:

In the upcoming episode, Indian Idol 12 will celebrate the musical journey of Asha Bhosle. To add more fun to the episode, the show host Aditya Narayan will be seen sharing some great stories about the legendary singer.

Indian Idol 12 grand finale and trophy

Indian Idol 12 is sailing towards its grand finale. According to reports, the finale episode of the most controversial reality show will air on August 15. The makers of the show will also reveal the winner’s trophy.

The battle to win the title of Indian Idol 12 is currently between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish, Ashish Kulkarni and Sayli Kamble.