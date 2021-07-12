Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni removed, fans call it ‘biased’

Mumbai: The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is just a few days away from its grand finale. In a shocking twist on Sunday, very talented contestant Ashish Kulkarni was eliminated from the show while Shanmukha Priya was allowed to remain in the finale battle.

The last weekend episode saw legendary singer Asha Bhosle as special judge. All the contestants including, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukhapriya, Sayli Kamle, Nihal Tauro and Mohd. Danish gave exemplary performance. However, due to lesser votes it was Ashish and Shanmukha Priya who were left in the ‘danger zone’.

Both the participants impressed all the judges with their amazing performances, but it was Ashish, who had to say goodbye to Indian Idol 12.

Ashish Kulkarni eliminated

Ashish Kulkarni was one of the most popular contestants this season and was loved by the audience for his simple and effortless singing. His elimination left many fans heartbroken furious. Soon after the premiere of the episode, angry fans took to social media to react to his eviction.

Fans expressed their opinions that not Ashish, but Shanmukha Priya deserved the elimination from the show. Many called the elimination as unfair and biased. Have a dekko at what fans are saying:

#AshishKulkarni is way better than #ShanmukhaPriya but still zombies are voting for her…. For me he supposed to be in top 3… #indianidol12 — Rajesh Subba (@RajeshS96488898) July 12, 2021

#IndianIdol2020 @SonyTV @fremantle_india

This show is just getting worst and is full of partiality…its really a great disappointment to know about elimination of Ashish Kulkarni…instead there are other 3 participants who should be eliminated. — Priyanka Mohidekar (@PRMohidekar) July 11, 2021

Ashish truly fits for #IndianIdol2020 theme .Are these judges and makers deaf and blind? — Shadow (@Captain41230930) July 11, 2021

Kya yaar another good perfomer eliminated #AshishKulkarni #IndianIdol2021 makerz plz let us know when will.u eliminate#ShanMukhPriya so that i can resume watching full show — Aarti Jadkar (@jadkar_aarti) July 11, 2021

Show is completely biased. Either ShanMukhpriya or Danish will win. — RCB Babu (@VinchuTatyaa) July 11, 2021

#AshishKulkarni is the versatile singer he sang almost all genre songs not like #ShanMukhPriya who sings in same genre.



Elimination of Ashish is unacceptable

#IndianIdol — 💎Nisha kamble💎 (@NISHAKAMBLE97) July 11, 2021

Ashish is the Indian idol in reality as he is best most brilliant and the only versatile singer in the show but since Indian idol is the fake show on @SonyTV you can make fake singer smp the winner #IndianIdol #AshishKulkarni #indianidol12 — Rashmi Singh (@lacreazione) July 12, 2021

Singer thanks fans for support

Meanwhile, Ashish took to social media to thank his fans for supporting him so far in his Indian Idol journey. He thanked all for sending him in the top 7 on the show. A part of the long caption on Ashish’s post read, “As I reminisce about the show, I have a bundle of amazing memories and fantastic learnings, but most of all I found ‘the most inspiring and invigorating’ group of people who are not just passionate about music but embody it! You make me a better human. I am going to cherish this experience forever!”

After Ashish’s eviction, the race to lift Indian Idol 12’s trophy stands between Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita, Nihal Tauro, Mohammed Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble.