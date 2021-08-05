Indian Idol 12: ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’ fame kid makes grand entry on show (video)

Mumbai: Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is nearing its grand finale, and with each day the makers of the show have been dropping surprises for its fans.

Right from bringing on various celebrities as guest on the show to the announcement of a 12 hour grand finale, the show has managed to stay in the buzz. Now, from an Instagram video posted by the show’s host Aditya Narayan, it looks like the makers went one step ahead and managed to get the current internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo on their set.

Sahdev, who broke the internet with his cute little song ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’ has managed to make the celebrities groove as well.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya Narayan posted a reel grooving to the ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’ remix made by Badshah. The video also features Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, Mohd. Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shnmukhpriya, Pawandeep Rajan and Sayli Kamble.

Sharing the video, Aditya Narayan captioned it “Bachpan Ka Pyar with the OG cutie Sahdev and Indian idol team.” Now the video is going viral. Well, Aditya Narayan’s expressions in this video are amazing. You can also see Bachpan Ka Pyar fever rising on all contestants.

The child and his video have become so popular now, that he has bagged an album with rapper Badshah. Well, onwards and upwards Sahdev!