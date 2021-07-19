Indian Idol 12: Dharmendra gets emotional listening to ‘Honthon Se Chhulo Tum’ (video)

Mumbai: Singing reality show Indian Idol which has been widely loved by the audience, has hosted several guests on the show and the contestants have time and again made celebrities walk through memory lane by performing on their songs as a tribute.

Indian Idol 12 too has some great singers like Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, and Nihal Tauro. They have impressed the judges and the audiences with their performances each week. This week the contestants will be seen performing to woo former actors Dharmendra and Anita Raj with their soulful tracks.

In the latest promo, Pawandeep is seen singing Jagjit Singh’s famous song ‘Honthon Se Chhulo Tum’ which makes Dharmendra and Anita burst into tears.

This song is from the movie titled Prem Geet starring Anita Raj and Raj Babar in lead. Pawandeep’s performance won the hearts of the guests and they showered him with praises. Dharmendra and Anita Raj were one of the most iconic pairs of Bollywood who gave several hits during their time. Sony TV released the promo of Pawandeep’s performance and captioned it, “‘Dil ko choo legi #IdolPawandeep ki khoobsurat performance! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #DharmendraAndAnitaRajSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!”

Indian Idol 12 has been a subject of controversy lately with audiences bashing and trolling contestants online. Many renowned faces and artists from the film fraternity have made their appearance on the show as guests and quite liked the contestant’s high spirit and music. Former judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar said goodbye to the show owing to the pandemic and they were replaced by Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar.