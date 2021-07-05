Indian Idol 12: Fans want Pawandeep Rajan as winner, see tweets

Mumbai: Sony TV’s popular music reality show Indian Idol 12 is sailing towards its grand finale with a bunch of talented contestants. This seasons has been grabbing a lot of attention due to various reasons and probably it is the longest running season of Indian Idol.

Post elimination of Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad, the show now has 7 contestants left including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha priya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammed Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, and Sayli Kamble.

Among all, Pawandeep Rajan, is one contestant who never fails to captivate the audience with his effortless performance. In the last weekend episode which was a monsoon special, the singer Pawandeep gave a fabulous performance of the song, Rim Jhim Gire Sawan which literally touched everyone’s’ hearts.

“The song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar (female version) which is from 1971 movie Manzil starring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee.”

Post his heart-touching and amazing performance, fans took to Twitter to compliment Pawandeep’s performance. A lot of fans hailed him as the deserving winner of Indian Idol 12 and even requested the public to vote for him.

Take a look at the tweets here:

True mam 🙂 Absolutely amazing..his voice is always soothing to hear.. always connnect with people's heart. one of the most versatile singer…keep blooming #PawandeepRajan#Idolpawandeep#IndianIdol12 — arnav joshi (@arnavjoshi18) July 2, 2021

Please vote for pawandeep to make him stay there at the stage of Indian Idol.Please shower your love in form of votes.Please vote for pawandeep and let get him in the finals 🙂

Vote for pawandeep#pawandeep#PawandeepRajan#IdolPawandeep#IndianIdol2021#IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/16TBTiseWE — Ravi (@Ravi21117989) July 3, 2021

#Pawandeep's rendition of "Rimzim girre sawan" was strangely, oddly, incredibly moving. Truly, 1 of the finest talents/human beings on/off the show.



Post song, great act by Adi; #Arunita could’ve been a real life winner but she chose the Oscar! #IndianIdol @SonyTV @SonuKakkar pic.twitter.com/k3zwoREGoq — IndianIdolite (@IndianIdolite) July 4, 2021

#indianidol2021 #Pawandeeprajan najar na lage type performance , rinzim gire sawan was never sound better apart from original . I just love your singing . I think you are already audiance winner and people love u — Aarti Jadkar (@jadkar_aarti) July 3, 2021

Pawandeep today you were outstanding and was very well come back performance. Thanks to judges this time they give you Mausam Badal Gaya performance.

For last few weeks, judges being biased for some contestants. Keep rocking rockstar #Pawandeep — Aditya Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@Adi_Srivastav) June 27, 2021

Sincere request to everyone.. Pls vote for Pawandeep today n tomorrow as much as u can🙏🙏 he is our only reason to watch indian idol.. Let him reach the heights of success.. he deserves this #indianidol#indianidol12 #Pawandeep #pawandeeprajan — Rk (@Rk32694798) June 26, 2021

Ahead of finale, the makers of Indian Idol 12 sent all the contestants to their respective hometowns to interact with their fans and appeal for their valuable votes. During this, Pawandeep got the chance to meet ex Uttarakhan CM Tirath Singh Rawat while returning to his hometown.

Pawandeep said in a statement, “I am humbled to meet the CM of Uttarakhand. Indian Idol truly has given me more than I have ever imagined. It is one of the most prestigious platforms that allows the contestant to receive this much amount of fame and recognition. But at the same time, I am overwhelmed with the love, respect, and acknowledgment that everyone has showcased towards me. This moment of meeting the honorable CM Tirath Singh Rawat is truly special and will be etched in my memory forever.”

Indian Idol 12 was earlier judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar. The current judge panel include Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik. Aditya Narayan is the host of the show.