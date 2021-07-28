Indian Idol 12 finale: Aditya drops hint about WINNER & it’s not Pawandeep

Mumbai: The 12th season of the highly popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is nearing towards the end. The makers of the show are leaving no stoned unturned to the finale a grand success. The race to lift Indian Idol 12’s trophy stands between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita, Nihal Tauro, Mohammed Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble.

While the show is going to witness one more elimination before entering into its finale week, host Aditya Narayan has expressed his wish to see a female contestant lift the winner’s trophy this year.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Aditya said, “I am so happy with the gender representation that has happened on this show where we have 3 girls and 3 boys in the top 6 list competing against each other for the top spot. It’s a 50-50 ratio right now.”

“I shouldn’t be saying this but personally I genuinely feel that if there’s anyone who would get eliminated before the finale, it should one among the boys because I feel all the three female contestants deserve to be in top 5. In fact, I want a girl contestant to lift the Indian Idol trophy this year. Obviously, our boys are no less than girls but if you ask me as an audience, I wish to see a female contestant winning the show,” he said.

However, we don’t know if he actually dropped a hit about the winner or just randomly expressed his wish to see a girl lifting the trophy. We have to wait till the finale to see who will grab the Indian Idol 12’s crown.

Indian Idol 12 was earlier judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Now the panel includes Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik and Himesh. The historic grand finale will air from 12 O’clock in the noon till 12 O’clock in the night on August 15.