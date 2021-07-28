Indian Idol 12 Finale: Here’s list of winners from season 1 to 11

'Indian Idol' is the Indian version of the Pop Idol (British music reality show), gave a chance to brilliant singers to show their talent nationwide

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 28th July 2021 3:18 pm IST
Indian Idol 12 Finale: Here's list of winners from season 1 to 11
Abhijeet Sawant, Anjana Padmanabhan, Sreerama Chandra and Sourabhee Debbarma (Instagram)

Mumbai: Sony TV’s music reality show Indian Idol is in its ongoing 12th season and it seems like the popularity of the show has not decreased a bit. The show, which is the Indian version of the Pop Idol (British music reality show), gave a chance to brilliant singers to show their talent nationwide. The show became a rage and garnered all the attention possible ever since its inception in 2004.

Contestants like Shanmukha Priya, Mohammad Danish and Pawandeep Rajan have already won hearts with their vocal talents, and there’s much anticipation as to who will win the Indian Idol 12 trophy. As we wait for the finale of this season, let’s go back in time and look at the list of winner of the show.

SEASONWINNER’S NAME
1Abhijeet Sawant
2Sandeep Acharya
3Prashant Tamang
4Sourabhee Debbarma
5Sreerama Chandra
6Vipul Mehta
7 (Junior)Anjana Padmanabhan
8 (Junior)Ananya Nanda
9LV Revanth
10 Salman Ali
11 Sunny Hindustani

After Ashish’s eviction, the race to lift Indian Idol 12’s trophy stands between Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita, Nihal Tauro, Mohammed Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble.

MS Education Academy

Indian Idol 12 was earlier judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Now the panel includes Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik and Himesh. Aditya Narayan is the host of the show. The grand finale will air in August.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button