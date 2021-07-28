Indian Idol 12 Finale: Here’s list of winners from season 1 to 11

Mumbai: Sony TV’s music reality show Indian Idol is in its ongoing 12th season and it seems like the popularity of the show has not decreased a bit. The show, which is the Indian version of the Pop Idol (British music reality show), gave a chance to brilliant singers to show their talent nationwide. The show became a rage and garnered all the attention possible ever since its inception in 2004.

Contestants like Shanmukha Priya, Mohammad Danish and Pawandeep Rajan have already won hearts with their vocal talents, and there’s much anticipation as to who will win the Indian Idol 12 trophy. As we wait for the finale of this season, let’s go back in time and look at the list of winner of the show.

SEASON WINNER’S NAME 1 Abhijeet Sawant 2 Sandeep Acharya 3 Prashant Tamang 4 Sourabhee Debbarma 5 Sreerama Chandra 6 Vipul Mehta 7 (Junior) Anjana Padmanabhan 8 (Junior) Ananya Nanda 9 LV Revanth 10 Salman Ali 11 Sunny Hindustani

After Ashish’s eviction, the race to lift Indian Idol 12’s trophy stands between Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita, Nihal Tauro, Mohammed Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble.

Indian Idol 12 was earlier judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Now the panel includes Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik and Himesh. Aditya Narayan is the host of the show. The grand finale will air in August.