Indian Idol 12 finale: Makers to announce TWO winners?

Mumbai: The makers of Indian Idol 12 are doing every possible thing to increase the level of excitement among the audience. With ‘great grand finale’ around the corner, viewers’ wait to know the winner of the 12th season is getting difficult. Currently, the show has got its top 6 contestants–Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, and Shanmukha Priya.

Among these, one will be eliminated in semi finale which will held coming week and only top 5 will remain in the race to win the trophy. According to reports, Sayli Kamble has been eliminated from the competition. However, there is no official confirmation regarding it yet.

And now, a few latest reports are suggesting that the makers might surpise the audience with not just one but two winners this year. This will be the first time when a show will get two winners instead of one. The official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Going by the social media trends, netizens have already got their top 2– Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Fans are in full support of both the participants and are making sure that they win the crown.

Pawandeep and Arunita are very good singers right from the beginning, two contestants who have won the hearts of the judges and the audience with their effortless performance.

These two singers have mesmerized everyone with their flawless singing since the start of Indian Idol 12 and all through their journey their fan following has always been on the rise. The way fans are appreciating and voting for them it seems that Arunita and Pawandeep are likely to lift the trophy.

Agreed 👍 #ArunitaKanjilal is The Most Deserving Winner

The Girl is So HardWorking ,Dedicated,Kind,Down to Earth & Pure Hearted Soul With True Spirit💖

She Deserves Each n Every Bit of Love & Appreciation from Everyone 💖😇#IdolArunita #IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol2020 — 🌟⭐💙• 🅿$ •💙⭐🌟 (@3967_PS_25) July 29, 2021

Why can't we've 2 winners' this time in @indian_idol12 to laud our #DeshKiBeti & an equally versatile singer #ArunitaKanjiLal – both so melodious & talented – "a composers delight." https://t.co/r2JZOiYuVq — Vikas Aggarwal 🇮🇳 (@iamwitwicky) February 7, 2021

The finale of Indian Idol 12 will run for 12 hours. Titled ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’, the show will air from noon till midnight on August 15. Indian Idol 12 was earlier judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Now the panel includes Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik and Himesh. The show is being hosted by singer Aditya Narayan.

What are your thoughts on this new twist? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Indian Idol 12.