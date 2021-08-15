Indian Idol 12 finale: Steps to vote for six finalists

Mumbai: The ongoing great grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is creating a buzz among audience with the starry guests on the stage, fun moments and some amazing performances. The show will finally get its winner in just few hours among the talented top 6 — Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish performing.

The makers have opened the voting lines to vote for six finalists. Check out the step by step process to vote for your favourite contestant online.

Indian Idol 12 voting process

One can vote for any of the six finalists via SonyLiv Mobile Application or website.

Visit SonyLiv’s official website or download SonyLiv Mobile App on playstore. Sign in by using or Email or Facebook account Select your favourite contestant’s picture Click on Submit

The ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ is witnessing several guests cheering the finalists. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently shot with the Indian Idol 12 team for the special episodes. Popular singers Javed Ali, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sukhvinder Singh are also seen gracing the stage. To boost the contestants’ confidence, south star Vijay Deverkonda sent a video message telling them how much he enjoys Indian Idol.

Who do you think will grab the Indian Idol 12 trophy? Let us know in the comments section below.