Indian Idol 12 finalist Sayli Kamble gets engaged

Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble, who is known for her amazing voice, finally got engaged to her longtime beau Dhawal. Pictures and videos of their intimate engagement ceremony are circulating on social media.

Though Sayli didn’t share pictures of this beautiful day on her social media, Dhawal and Sayli’s fan clubs gave a sneak peek of the ceremony. In a few photos, the singer can be seen donning a Marathi look. She wore orange and yellow saree and complimented the look with heavy jewellery. In other pictures, she can be seen in a pink coloured lehenga.

Dhawal took to his Instagram and posted a photo of him adorably holding Sayli’s mehndi-smeared hand, and the captain said, “I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath.”

Indian Idol 12’s Nihal Tauro, Nachiket Lele and Anjali Gaikwad also attended the ceremony.

Have look at the pictures below.

Sayli Kamble was one of the most loved singers on Indian Idol 12. She is trained in classical singing. She has also participated in other reality shows like Amul Voice of India, Mummy Ke Superstars, among others. A few music projects and concerts have kept her busy post the show. Recently, she was on International Music Tour along with her colleagues Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish and Arunita Kanjilal.