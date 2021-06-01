Indian Idol 12: Judge Vishal Dadlani confirms quitting the show

Mumbai: With Maharashtra government imposing lockdown, many reality shows including Indian Idol 12 have shifted their sets from Mumbai to Daman. When the singing reality show started, it was judged by singer Neha Kakkar and music directors Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

With COVID-19 lockdown in order and shoot happening outside Mumbai, the trio can be seen missing from the show. While Neha and Himesh keep making appearances, Vishal Dadlani has revealed that he will not return to Indian Idol 12.

Speaking to ETimes about his absence from the show, Vishal Dadlani said that he lives with his parents and doesn’t want to take a risk with their health. He further said that this is the reason why did not travel with the Indian Idol 12 team when they moved to Daman for the shooting of the show.

He said he will not return, “Not till the quasi lockdown is done with.”

Due to Neha, Himesh and Vishal’s absence on the show, music composer Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir were seen judging Indian Idol 12.

For the unversed, Indian Idol 12 is news for quite sometime now. From controversy around legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit’s presence on the show to fans demanding the makers to evict Shanmukhapriya and Danish, the show has been attracting many eyeballs since a month.