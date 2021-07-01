Indian Idol 12: Makers send all contestants back to their hometowns, why?

Mumbai: Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 is sailing towards the grand finale and it seems like the makers have come up with a new twist. After shooting for about 3 months in Daman, the makers of the reality show, have finally shifted their base back to Mumbai and are all set to shoot the grand finale episode.

Ahead of finale, the makers of the singing reality show have sent all the finalists including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohammad Danish and Sayli Kamble back to their respective hometowns.

According to BollywoodLife, the makers of Indian Idol 12 have decided to send all the contestants to their hometowns to entertain the local crowd and also appeal for their valuable votes in order to win the show.

Several public interactions of these contestants are doing the rounds on social media now.

Pawandeep Rajan, who hails from Champawat, Uttarakhand, was given a rockstar’s welcome on his homecoming. The singer was personally welcomed by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat. Pictures and videos of him are doing rounds on internet.

Indian Idol 12 is making headlines ever since its premiere for all wrong reason. The show was earlier judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar. The current judge panel include Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik. Aditya Narayan is the host of the show.