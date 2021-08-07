Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep missing from semi-finale pics, is he evicted?

Mumbai: The makers of singing reality show Indian Idol 12 are leaving no stone unturned to raise the level of excitement among audience. The show has got its talented top 6 — Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro. As the finale is around the corner, rumours are rife that one contestants’ journey will be ending from the race this weekend in the semi-finale episode.

This week filmmaker Karan Johar will grace the show.

Various reports and polls conducted by entertainment portals are suggesting different names who are likely to exit from the show. Earlier, it was speculated that either Shanmukha Priya or Sayli Kamble would be eliminated from top 6.

Pawandeep Rajan evicted from the show?

And the latest development is quite shocking. Netizens are now scared if it is Pawandeep Rajan instead who’s out of the competition. Rumours started doing rounds after several pictures from the semi-finale surfaced on social media. Fans have noticed that Pawandeep Rajan is missing from the photos. All the 5 contestants can be seen posing alongside Karan Johar while it is only Pawan who’s been missing in the frame.

Indian Idol 12 viewers are now worried if Pawandeep Rajan has been evicted and that is the reason behind his absence. Twitter and Instagram are flooded with fans’ speculation whether their favourite is out of the show!

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

“Why did Sony tv upload posts without Pawandeep. We don’t want to see any post without him,” a fan wrote.

Another said, “I think they have eliminated pawandeep”

“Is pawandeep out??” questioned a fan.

A user commented, “Pawandeep. Eliminated.. I think.. So these are the top. 5 of indian idol… Because earlier they told already that they will eliminate the one contestant before the last week of Finale.. So here it is Pawandeep. Is eliminated… Guys..”

It is noteworthy that Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has recently dropped a hint about the winner and has expressed his wish of witnessing a girl win this season.

What are you thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Stay tuned to Siasat.com from more interesting scoops and updates on Indian Idol 12.