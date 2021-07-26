Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya compared to Justin Bieber, Shakira; will she win?

Mumbai: Music reality show Indian Idol 12 is inching towards it end and the maker are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. The show got its top 6 finalists including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish, and Sayli Kamble. As the finale is approaching, the most loved singing show is gaining a lot of attention and audience is eagerly waiting to see who lifts the golden trophy this year.

Fans praise Shanmukha Priya

Shanmukhapriya has been subjected to constant trolling throughout the show as many people think that she just ‘shouts’ during her performances. Amidst the consistent trolling, a section of netizens have found her to be a musically conscious artist, with original voice. Fans are even rallying behind her to make her lift the trophy.

On Saturday, Shanmukha left everyone stunned as she sung Disco Station which has originally been sung by Asha Bhosle. She not only impressed judges and the special guest Reena Roy, but fans also took to social media calling it one of her best performances.

While some of the fans mentioned that Shanmukha is one of the finest contestants of the show, others compared her to Shakira and Justin Beiber. “If #ShanmukhaPriya is in there then the concert level will be definitely high coz she is like Shakira & Justin Bieber & everyone knows that what is Shakira and Justin Bieber do on stage !! And SMP has the power she already do a concert with Farhan Akhtar and she’s stage Queen Fire,” one of the fans wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the tweets below:

If #ShanmukhaPriya is in there then the concert level will be definitely high coz she is like Shakira & Justin Bieber & every one knows that what is Shakira and Justin Bieber do on stage !! And SMP has the power she already do a concert with Farhan Akhtar and she's stage Queen 🔥 — Arshän Khän | TeamRD 💞 || TANDOOR OUT NOW (@Khabri_Arshan_) July 24, 2021

In reena roy episode, Shanmukhapriya elevated disco station song with kazoo instrument. This is proof of SMP's talent. Eventhough she got best performance award but why such a simple song and only one song.Give equal opportunities to everyone.#ShanmukhaPriya #IndianIdol #SonyTV — Rajanikumar (@Rajanik08745574) July 24, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya is supremely talented&one of the strong&finest vocalist in all ofseasons @indian_idol12 @SonyTV @ShanmukhapriyaO @bollywood_life @Koimoi No one inthe showcan't sing smp jonorsongs especially that pakodae can't sing like smp😅but smp sang their jonors&provedherself pic.twitter.com/fXCBjTmmqX — SureshDevalla (@suresh_devalla) July 20, 2021

Thank you @OmungKumar sir for encouraging the talent…🙏🙏🙏

All the Best #ShanmukhaPriya

God bless you SMP👍#IdolShanmukhapriya #IndianIdol2021

Filmmaker Omung Kumar offers Indian Idol 12's Shanmukha Priya to sing for his film – Television News https://t.co/GVZyk7f2J0 — @ShanmukhaPriya FC (@shanmukpriya) July 22, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya #Sonytv#Fremantle

Excellent, marvelous, and a great performer. Yesterday's performance is one of the best in the #IndianIdol12. You are an Azubi,Tigress,Rockstar.Sure one day you will be an international star and you will write history in your books. Keep it up. — Raghunadh Cherukuri (@Raghunadh11) July 26, 2021

Mohammad Danish and Shanmukha Priya have received a lot of criticism from followers on social media, who frequently remark that ‘they yell instead of singing’ and accuse them of ruining prominent performers’ classic songs.

Indian Idol 12 was earlier judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Now the panel includes Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik and Himesh. Aditya Narayan is the host of the show. The grand finale will air in August.