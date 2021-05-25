Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya compares herself to Michael Jackson, responds to trolls

Mumbai: After getting brutally trolled for her performances, Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukha Priya finally responded to the criticism. She shared she came to know about the criticism only after a few of her well-wishers informed her.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Shanmukha took the late pop star Michael Jackson’s example and that even the greatest of the artists like him had to endure criticism. “I came to know about the happenings only after a few of my well-wishers reached out to me. I tried to take the trolls with a pinch of salt,” she said.

“All I know is music. I am doing this because I like to sing and perform. And I believe that work speaks for itself. Going ahead, I will put in the best of my efforts to showcase my skills in the forthcoming rounds,” said Shanmukha.

Her mother Ratnamala too reacted to the trolling and said, “Shanmukha is trying to experiment with genres. As far as the choice of songs is concerned, all the contestants in Indian Idol perform the tracks given to them by the showrunners. Despite receiving criticism, she has been fortunate to get double the love and affection from the viewers.”

Indian Idol 12 has been makinh headlines ever since the controversial episode which was a tribute legendary Kishore Kumar. His son Amit Kumar, who recently graced the show alleged he was asked to praise the contestants, irrespective of how they performed. Show host Aditya Narayan took an indirect dig at him and refuted his claims.

Fans demand Mohammed Danish and Shanmukha Priya’s elimination

Apart from this, contestants Shanmukha Priya and Mohammed Danish also received major flak as netizens felt both of them are just ‘shouting’ during their performances. Many termed Shanmukha as ‘loudspeaker’ and her voice as most irritating on the show.

Netizens were left disappointed after her recent performance in which she sang the popular Hindi song Humko Sirf Pyaar Hai alongside co-contestant, Ashish Kulkarni. Following her performance, many fans even demanded her elimination from the show.