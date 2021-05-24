Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya faces outrage, fans call her ‘loudspeaker’

Mumbai: Popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 has been in the news ever since the Kishore Kumar special episode which was badly criticised by the fans and audience. Netizens slammed the contestants and judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya for ruining the legendary singer’s iconic songs.

Apart from this, Indian Idol 12 has also been grabbing headlines for participants Mohammed Danish and Shanmukha Priya who were said to be shouting rather than singing during their performances.

The latest romantic special episode of the show has once again left the social media users in anger. The contestants paid a tribute to veteran musician Shravan Rathod in the special episode of Indian Idol 12 which was aired on Saturday night.

Shanmukha Priya sang the song, ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai’ and was slammed by the netizens for “ruining” the cult song. Fans took to the Twitter and said that she was with her same usual style and didn’t provide justice to the song. Expressing the disappointment, fans demanded Shanmukha Priya’s elimination from the show.

Have a look at the tweets below:

Ek number 1 kharab singer hai , nikalo pehle sharmukha ko 😡, — Aaj25 (@Aaj2510) May 22, 2021

She changed the actual tune of the song and it was pathetic! She should be out asap. — Purva (@Purva83072932) May 22, 2021

I had to listen to original humko sirf tumse pyar hai & tu pyar hai again to get these out of my system. Just ask the contestants to compose and sing their own songs and nt ruin the amazing songs. — sshah (@Hit_corruption) May 22, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya worst singer, leave the show#IndianIdol12 stop the show#AdityaNarayan don't give excuses — Amiya Sharma (@amiyasharma) May 23, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya only shouts, no melody, copy cat. Cannot sing melody songs. She knows only to scream and make mockery of songs. Only makes faces — saurabh snehi (@saurabhsnehi) May 23, 2021

#Shanmukhapriya is a regular at these reality shows. So it isn’t that she got into #IndianIdol12 by merit. Plus a singer like @Nachiketlele28 was eliminated but she is still there. Like giver a song she ll tell you how bad it can sound. Top of it her weird overacting — Vidit (@Vidit02751600) May 23, 2021

Indian Idol 12 received huge backlash from its loyal fans after legendary singer’s son Amit Kumar, who was a special guest on the show, in an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, had said he did not like the episode and also that he was asked to praise the contestants.

In the latest episode, host Aditya Narayan took a dig at the same statement and asked the guest Kumar Sanu if he was ‘asked’ to praise the contestants on the show. To this, the singer replied that he was there to motivate the contestants and applaud them for their talent and whatever he said while appreciating them was all genuine and not fake.