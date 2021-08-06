Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya removed from finale race? [Photo]

Mumbai: Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will get its winner on August 15. As the great grand finale is around the corner, many speculations about the eliminations and probable winners are floating online. Top 6 participants — Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya, and Mohd Danish are battling to grab the trophy.

The semi-finale of Indian Idol 12 will be held this weekend. The special episode will see filmmaker Karan Johar as the special guest. To make things more exciting, there will be an elimination as well, giving us all the Top 5 finalists of this season, who will then battle it out in the grand finale to be held on August 15, 2021.

Shanmukha Priya eliminated?

Earlier it was reported that Sayli Kamble will get eliminated just before the finale week. However, if reports are to be believed, not Sayli but Shanmukha Priya will be out of the winner’s race this weekend. Rumours of her elimination started after a picture went viral on social media which is said to be from the finale episode. However, fans were quick to notice that while Sayli, Arunita, Pawandeep, Nihal, and Danish are being spotted in the picture, Shanmukha Priya is missing from the same.

However, we will have to wait till the episode to air to know the results.

Shanmukha Priya is one of the most loved contestants of Indian Idol 12. While initially she was trolled for allegedly ‘ruining’ old songs, she later stepped up her efforts and won everyone’s heart. Her unique western style of singing and yodelling style keeps surprising the judges and viewers.

Indian Idol 12 finale is going to be a mega-event that will create history and will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Host Aditya Narayan will also be performing with his father Udit Narayan.