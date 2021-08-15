Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya, Vijay Devarakonda join hands

Mumbai: One of the most-loved reality shows, Indian Idol 12 is all set to pull its curtains down. The most controversial seasons in the history of Indian Idol is about to witness its winner out of the top 6 contestants — Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble. Fans are waiting with the bated breathe to know the name of trophy holder.

The ongoing great grand finale is creating a buzz among audience with the starry guests on the stage, fun moments and some amazing performances. But there’s something even more special about the finale episode for contestant Shanmukha Priya.

Vijay Deverakonda cheers Shanmukha Priya

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda surprised Shanmukha Priyawith a special message. He even promised that she will sing in his next film. A video message from the Arjun Reddy star came as a pleasant surprise for the youn singer leaving her overwhelmed.

A promo of the special moment has already been shared on the Instagram handle of the channel. “Today is Indian Idol season 12 Greatest Final Ever and Lots of love to you and blessing to you.” He further mentioned that “If Shanmukha Priya’s mother is there then ‘Aapko Mera Namaskar’ and when Shanmukha Priya performs on stage you also from the other side lip-sync the entire song. I really enjoy watching you on the show. Today I want you to sing along with Shanmukhapriya on stage. All my best wishes are with her, and as its finale, today, forget about winning or losing and enjoy this moment.”

Vijay added, “Today, is the finale. Forget winning, forget losing, forget everything, just have a blast. Give it your all. Own that stage and completely enjoy the show. I send all my wishes to contestants and judges. Shanmukha Priya, you are coming back to Hyderabad and meeting me. You are singing for me in my film. It’s a deal. Good luck,” he said in the message.

Indian Idol 12 promo featuring Vijay Deverakonda

Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali will be co-hosting the grand finale of Indian Idol 12, while Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on the show.