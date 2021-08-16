Indian Idol 12: Telugu audience slam makers for giving Shanmukha Priya last position

Mumbai: After almost eight months, the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 came to an end on Sunday. As expected, Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner, while Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively, followed by Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya.

However, audience from the Telugu states were not happy with the makers’ decision to give Shanmukha Priya the last position. Despite criticism from a section of netizens for her style of singing, the Visakhapatnam-based singer always managed to impress the judges. Though grabbing the trophy was quite difficult for her as Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal always scored more votes, Telugu fans hoped that she would at least be the first or second runner-up.

A few netizens are telling that she did not get good number of votes as she hails from Andhra Pradesh where the viewership of Indian Idol is very low. She would have definitely got the good voting from the audiences, if she has been from Hyderabad.

Shanmukha Priya’s fans slammed the makers for giving her sixth position and called the show as ‘scripted’. On social media user wrote, “Voted ..but still 6th position is not correct… It’s a scripted final voices are not even matching…every thing is already recorded …worst final …#ShanmukhaPriya u entertained us Party popper#IndianIdol12.”

Another wrote, “#ShanmukhaPriya – win or lose, whatever is the decision in the next 30 mins, you are the established proven rock queen, fire blazer, heart melter. The Baazigar !! All the best for a starlit, dazzling future ahead.”

“She might not be winning the title.But for me n for lakhs of Telugu people who r watching her from her childhood,shez our ROCKSTAR. No one can burn the stage like she does. Hope she gets loads of offers in Tollywood and Bollywood,” wrote another.

Take a look at how Shanmukha’s fans are reacting to it on Twitter:

@ShanmukhapriyaO is amazing talented, it's not #ShanmukhaPriya fault, it's purely @SonyTV script and it's proved so many times, it cut down the #IdolShanmukhapriya screen time and judges comments too several times & always given chance at the end of the show. It's purely biased. — @ShanmukhaPriya FC (@shanmukpriya) August 16, 2021

#Shanmukhapriya

Smp came at 6 position this clearly show indian idol is fully scripted — Het (@Het42523649) August 16, 2021

@SonyTV tried hard to fail #ShanmukhaPriya by cutting down the screen time and judeges comments and always given the last chance. It always encouraged dramas other than talent. Fake show.

ATB @ShanmukhapriyaO for ur future endeavor. Don't worry, #IndianIdol2021 not a destination pic.twitter.com/kCT0YzV2Vf — @ShanmukhaPriya FC (@shanmukpriya) August 16, 2021

#IndianIdol12. Worst scripted show ever. We all saw how they conspired through out the series to sideline most talented #ShanmukhaPriya and put #Arudeep on top. Never watching any reality show on disgusting @SonyTV again. — VK (@vkedarisetty) August 15, 2021

She may have not won the title. But for me n for lakhs of Telugu people who r watching her from her childhood,shez our ROCKSTAR. No one can burn the stage like she does. Hope she gets loads of offers in Tollywood and Bollywood ❤️❤️ #IndianIdolGreatestFinaleEver #ShanmukhaPriya — ✨HARINI✨ (@IamHarini8) August 15, 2021

@vkedarisetty 100 % true said…@ShanmukhapriyaO #ShanmukhaPriya demoralising you mentally… in the show, so many ups and downs, you fought like warrior, hats-off you re confidence is extraordinary..nobody can't enter in Tigress ZONE for us you're always winner & proud of you. https://t.co/Ll4rO2alNE — dawane.sunil (@dawanesunil1) August 16, 2021