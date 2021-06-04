Indian Idol 12: Zeenat Aman calls Shanmukha Priya her ‘baby version’

Mumbai: Sony television’s popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will celebrating 50 years of the Bollywood icon, Zeenat Aman in the upcoming episode. As a tribute to the OG Dum Maaro Dum girl, all the contestants will be seen singing some of her famous songs making her nostalgic in the upcoming weekend episode.

Zeenat Aman is all praises for Shanmukha Priya

One of the contestants Shanmukha Priya will be seen singing Churaliya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from the film Yaadon Ki Baarat. She also dressed up similar to Zeenat Aman’s attire in the song.

Her performance of the song was well received by the veteran actor who was equally surprised to see Shanmukha Priya’s outfit. She was dressed in a long white gown and was wearing a plain black choker. Her hair was parted in the middle and let loose.

Post her performance, Zeenat Aman went on to compliment Shanmukha Priya’s singing and her appearance by saying, “You sung tremendously and look fabulous. The attire makes you look like a Baby Zeenat version of me.”

The veteran diva also shared an anecdote on the song. She shared, “During that time, I was given a very salwar kameez to wear for this song but something didn’t fit right. Eventually, I took it upon my hands and selected the costume. In reality, the costume was designed by me”.

Actress advises Shanmukha to ignore the criticism

In an promo shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Zeenat can been seen advising Shanmukha Priya to ignore all the criticism she is receiving online. The singer received huge flak from the netizens who called her as ‘loudspeaker’ as she just ‘shouts’ during her performances. Check out below what Zeenat ji said:

The much-awaited upcoming episode this weekend is going to be super interesting as the contestants will set the tone for a nostalgic evening. It will be an episode full of fun and entertainment.

Indian Idol 12 is presently judged by Manoj Muntashir, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman is known for films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. In 2017, she was seen in the web series, Love Life and Screw Ups. She also had an extended cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat.