Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep, Arunita get engaged; but there’s a twist

Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal are among the most budding singers in the industry now. Apart from their soulful voices, the duo often hits headlines for their alleged relationship. However, both of them have always denied the same and revealed that they are just friends.

Post Indian Idol 12, both Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have delivered back to back hit songs — ‘Tere Bagairr Teri Umeed’ and ‘O Saiyyoni’. And now, they are all set to mesmerise the audience and fans with their new ‘love anthem’- Manzoor Dil.

Dubbed as the ‘love anthem’ of the year, Manzoor Dil’s was released recently. It is the the first music video of Pawandeep and Arunita together. What grabbed everyone’s attention is Pawandeep and Arunita’s engagement in the video. The teaser clip has left their fans in awe and they are going gaga over it.

In the teaser clip, Pawandeep can be seen proposing to Arunita. The video begins with Pawan asking Arunita, ‘if he could ask her one thing…’ To this Arunita says, ‘Yes, Yes you can…’ Then Pawan goes down on his knees and takes out a ring and asks Arunita, “Saath dogi na mera… ” To this, Arunita replies “yes, always…”

The video has now gone crazy viral on social media. The ‘AruDeep’ fans are spellbound by their sizzling chemistry and wish to see them together in real life as a couple also. Check out the video below: