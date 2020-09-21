‘Indian Idol’ winners Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani to perform in London

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 8:22 pm IST
'Indian Idol' winners Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani to perform in London

Mumbai, Sep 21 : Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustani will hit the stage in London next month.

“Indian Idol season 11” winner Sunny and Salman, who had won the title the previous season, had performed together on the reality show. Now, they will entertain fans with their show at indigo in The O2, London.

Musician Choklate Pi Single, who had paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a single, will join them.

“There is abundance of unexplored talents in India. Salman and Sunny are highly skilled and have exceptional singing talent. I felt that their live concert will be a hit with Indian diaspora in the UK and across the world, as there is a huge fan following for Indian music,” said Choklate.

READ:  Xiaomi's cheapest phone with 108MP camera may launch soon

“Hopefully, we will have more such talent from different shows and can promote it across the world. Indian music is popular but it needs to get even more popular, globally,” he added.

The concert will be live-streamed worldwide on October 31.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close