Indian Institute of Rice Research celebrates 7th foundation day

Hyderabad: City-based Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) is celebrating its 7th foundation day on December 18, 2021.

TR Sharma, the deputy director-general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi will be the chief guest at the event. He will address the gathering as part of the Dr SVS Shastry Memorial lecture. Late Padma Shri Dr Shastry was the founder of the ICAR-IIRR, which was established in 1965. It was formerly a directorate, known as the Directorate of Rice Research, which was granted the status of a research institute on December 18, 2014.

He is credited for the first high-yielding, semi-dwarf mega variety of rice named ‘Jaya’ in India. It helped achieve self-sufficiency in rice following the green revolution. Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Jaishankar Telangana Agricultural University, Hyderabad, and Dr Himanshu Pathak Director ICAR- Institute of Abiotic stress management, Baramati are the guest of honour.

The scientists and other staff who have made significant contributions in the year 2021 will be honoured during the celebrations.