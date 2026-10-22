Indian killed, 2 injured in Dammam airport attack; 8 hurt

Dammam: An Indian national was among two people killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, while eight others were injured, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Thursday, October 22.

In a statement on X, GACA identified the other deceased person as a Saudi citizen. Two Indian nationals were among the eight injured, whose injuries ranged from minor to critical. All the injured were receiving medical treatment at hospitals.

The other injured included a Saudi citizen, two Yemenis, a Bangladeshi national, a Nepalese national and two residents of other nationalities, according to the authority.

Also Read Indian among injured as debris kills 2 at Saudi Aramco facility

The attack occurred on Wednesday evening, October 21, and caused property damage. GACA said it was coordinating with relevant security agencies to assess the damage and ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff. Flight operations had been suspended, with services to resume as appropriate.

#بيان إلحاقي بشأن الاعتداء على مطار الملك فهد الدولي بالدمام.#الطيران_المدني pic.twitter.com/TjboRE2d4I — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 22, 2026

In a separate post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it was ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. It expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our… — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 22, 2026

Separately, two people were killed and two others, including an Indian national, were injured when Saudi air defences intercepted a drone attempting to target a facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield, the Energy Ministry said.

Earlier that day, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said seven drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi group towards the Kingdom had been intercepted and destroyed over the preceding 24 hours. The drones were directed towards Saudi Arabia’s southern and eastern regions and Madinah.

Also Read Saudi coalition destroys drones near Madinah, Houthis deny strike

The incidents followed reported attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport earlier in October. A projectile strike on Sunday, October 11, killed one person and injured 11, while an attack on Saturday, October 10, reportedly killed 14 people and injured more than 300, according to the civil aviation authority.

The developments come amid renewed fighting between Yemen’s Houthis and government forces since July. Saudi Arabia has supported Yemen’s internationally recognised government through a military coalition since March 2015. The Houthis have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.