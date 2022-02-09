Indian leaders must stop marginalisation of Muslim women: Malala Yousafzai

Malala said: "Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying."

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Updated: 9th February 2022 2:21 pm IST
IANS

New Delhi: Speaking about the ongoing hijab row in India, Nobel laureate and education rights activist Malala Yousafzai has said that the “objectification of women — for wearing less or more — persists”, Geo News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Malala talked about the hijab controversy raging in India’s state Karnataka where Muslim students wearing the hijab are being barred from entering college premises.

Malala said: “Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying.”

MS Education Academy

The activist spoke against the decision and urged the Indian leaders to stop the “marginalisation of Muslim women”.

“College is forcing us to choose between studies and the hijab. Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists – for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women,” Malala said in a tweet.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button