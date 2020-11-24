Indian man found guilty for embezzling over Dh48,000 from petrol station in Dubai

Umera Riyaz

A 34-year-old Indian man was found guilty for embezzling over Dh48,000 from a petrol station in Dubai . He has been sentenced to three months in jail by the Court of First Instance this Tuesday, according to Khaleej Times.

The court has also ordered for his deportation as soon as his jail term ends after the complete payment of the Dh 48,825 fine.

Records from the public prosecutor show that the accused Indian man swindled Dh 48,825 from the petrol station two days after he returned from his leave. The theft happened when the accused was a supervisor at the petrol station. He took advantage of the fact that he still had his passport and decided to flee the country with the stolen money.

The event took place in the month of August and was registered at Al Qusais police station. The court has also found him guilty of money fraud of a public entity.

A manager explained to the court that the accused had been working at the petrol station for 10 years and was promoted to a customer service assistant.

“His duties would include being an administrative and technical supervisor. He would also collect part of the daily revenues from the petrol station workers and the supermarket staff and those of the internal restaurants. The man would keep the funds and later hand them over to the right staff to deposit it at the bank,” the manager said.

On August 11, the defendant stole an amount of Dh48,825 from his workplace and fled the scene. When the supervisor for the next shift arrived, he checked and counted the money left in the safe and compared it with the records in the system. He found that the defendant had left the scene with the money from his shift.

The respondent fled UAE after the theft. It was later known that he had returned from his leave and was trying to leave the country.