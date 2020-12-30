Indian man killed by BGB in alleged gunfight

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Dec 30 : A Indian man was killed in an alleged gunfight with members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) just days after the conclusion of the 51st Director General-level border coordination conference between the BGB and India’s Border Security Force (BSF).

In a statement, BGB Mymensingh Sector 39 Battalion Commander Lt. Colonel Touhid Mahmud said: “The deceased was identified as Debit Momin, 48. He is said to be a resident of the Garo Hills area of India.”

In a confirmation, the BGB told IANS that the incident took place late Monday night near No Man’s land at 1129-4S of Suryapur Dumlikura border.

Lt. Colonel Mahmud claimed that a group of smugglers tried to enter the Haluaghat upazila border at night.

When the BGB asked for their identities, they tried to flee.

When the BGB members chased them, they attacked with sharp weapons.

In self-defence, BGB members fired at them, killing the Indian smuggler on the spot.

A BGB member was also injured in the incident.

The BGB has also claimed that the shoot-out took place when members of the smuggling gang were trying to enter Bangladesh from India.

The body of the deceased was recovered and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue, he added.

The incident took place after the DG-level meeting that started on December 22 in Guwahati, Assam, concluded on December 25.

