Indian mangoes to be available in US from next season

Hyderabad: Those Indians living in the United States will be able to relish Indian mangoes from the next season. The American authorities are likely to approve varieties of Indian mangoes including Dusseri and Langda before the next mango season.

According to the US rules, all the fruits imported from other countries are subjected to strict hygiene tests. Unless the approval of the US authorities the fruits cannot be sold in USA supermarkets.

Currently, apart from Alphonso, no other Indian mangoes can be sold in USA supermarkets. Now after the approval by the US authorities various other varieties of Indian mangoes are likely to be sold in supermarkets across America.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian mangoes were not imported into USA markets for the past two years.