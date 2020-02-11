Indian media is in crisis, says Ravish Kumar

A+ A-

Manila: The Indian media is in a state of “crisis” that is not accidental or random but systemic and structural, journalist Ravish Kumar said 9

here on Monday as he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for 2019.

“Being a journalist has become a solitary endeavour as uncompromising journalists find themselves being forced out of their jobs by news organisations, and those corporate owners are never questioned,” Kumar said.

He was “filled with sadness” looking at the state of the profession he represents, Kumar said.

“Nevertheless, it is heartening to still see some journalists who continue to put their lives and careers at risk to practice honest and meaningful journalism.”

The citation for the award described Kumar as one of India’s most influential TV journalists who has been reporting real-life and under-reported problems of ordinary people. He hosts the daily show Prime Time on NDTV India.

Kumar was among five individuals declared winners of the award, which is Asia’s highest honour and celebrates the greatness of spirit and transformative leadership in the continent. It is seen as Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize.

He spoke of the “repercussions” of “knowledge inequality”. With the youth denied “better education” in smaller towns and villages, the “propaganda machine of ‘WhatsApp University’” has become the source of knowledge, Kumar said.