Indian media shirking its responsibility, says Seema Chishti

Hyderabad: “A free press is the backbone of democracy,” said journalist Seema Chishti on Sunday during the Hasan memorial lecture at Lamakaan. The lecture further highlighted how despite the importance of journalism, the media industry and subsequently Indian democracy find itself in doldrums.

The major focus of the lecture was on India’s ranking on the press freedom index. The journalist also stressed how the media is currently delivering what it wants the public to know, rather than focusing on the facts and reality.

India’s freedom of press continues to suffer

“As per the latest rankings released by the press freedom index, India ranks 150 out of 180 countries,” Chishti remarked. She further said that a number of African countries including Burkina Faso are currently placed higher than India on the list.

The veteran journalist also shed light on the role of media in shaping the narrative regarding a particular incident as she highlighted the role of Radio Rwanda in the coverage of the genocide in 1994. It is to be noted that a number of journalists were jailed for bringing out facts during that time.

Shedding light on the current status of journalism in India Chishti remarked, “Journalists have freedom before writing, which is not guaranteed after the report is published. The Constitution of India does not guarantee freedom of the press, it is only viewed through freedom of speech under article 19 (1),” she added.

Also Read Freedom spirit soars high in Hyderabad

She also emphasized the role of films and their portrayal of the media in India stating that movies such as Damini and Jaane bhi do Yaaro depicted media and journalists as evil. Chishti outlined the major responsibilities of the media including information, a forum for discussion, and accountability.

Addressing the issues related to information, the journalist highlighted that the Chinese incursion in Ladakh has not been highlighted by the mainstream media. The government set up a law commission in 2020 appointing it for a period of three years, yet not a single member has been appointed to the commission. “Issues such as these have not been taken up by the media,” she remarked.

Shedding light on the significance of accountability, the speaker said, “The media is responsible to hold the government accountable for the developments in the country.” She lamented the fact that the opposition is being held responsible for its remarks on certain policies.

Pitfalls in Indian media

Addressing the need for forums of discussion, Chishti said, “It is the responsibility of the media to provide forums for discussion on crucial matters, which are shrinking at the moment.”

“Most of the debates conducted now clearly show that the anchor is in the favour of the ruling party,” the journalist remarked. Highlighting the impact of Narendra Modi on the media, Chishti said that his ability to attract large crowds is helping the channels gain viewership hence there is no questioning him.

“There have been no press conferences by the Prime Minister since 2014, be it the issues with China or the mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis,” she stressed, adding that it makes people believe that the PM is above all.

The journalist also highlighted the issue of self-censorship being adopted by a few media houses, which further dents the image and significance of the media. She concluded by stressing the need for a free press and urged the media to understand its responsibility.