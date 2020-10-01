Indian merchandise exports grow over 5% in Sep: Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 1 : Amid a push for a self-reliant India and growth of domestic industries, the country’s merchandise exports registered a 5.27 per cent growth in September on a year-on-year basis, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Total merchandise exports from India stood at $27.40 billion last month, compared to $26.02 billion in September 2019.

In a tweet, the minister cited the growth in exports as another indicator of the recovery of Indian economy amid the pandemic.

“Make in India, Make for the World: Indian merchandise exports grow 5.27 per cent in Sep 20 as compared to last year. Another indicator of the rapid recovery of Indian economy as it surpasses pre-COVID levels across parameters,” he tweeted.

