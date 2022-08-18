Indian Muslim Civil Rights to organize press conference in Hyderabad

Published: 18th August 2022
Hyderabad: A non-political organization, Indian Muslim Civil Rights, is going to organize a press conference at 1:30 pm on Saturday at Press Club Hyderabad.

The press conference will be addressed by political stalwarts former union minister Salman Khurshid, Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali, former chairman of water resources GoI Masood Rizwi, president of Nehru Educational Society Rajasthan, Azam Baig, Supreme Court lawyer Fuzail Ayyubi, Major SGM Quadri (Retd.) and other prominent dignitaries.

Reporters and photographers are requested to cover the press conference at Press Club and seminar at 3 pm at Ghulam Ahmed Auditorium situated at MJ College, Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society, Banjara Hills road number 3.

For more details, Zahid Quadri can be contacted on his cellphone number 9963699000.

