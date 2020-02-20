Indian Muslims reject Waris Pathan’s controversial remark

A+ A-

Kalaburagi: Indian Muslims rejected the controversial remark made by Waris Pathan, former MLA and AIMIM leader.

It may be mentioned that while addressing an anti-CAA rally, Pathan said, “The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores”.

#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: …They tell us that we've kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

“They tell us that we have kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together,” he said.

MIM: B-Team of BJP

Reacting on the statement, one of the Indian Muslims, Asrar Ahmed wrote, “AIMIM Is The B Team Of BJP – When There Is A Election Such Statements Comes Up From AIMIM For Polarization – People Should Know And Think Why Only AIMIM And Its Leaders Are Pushed In Lime Light Or In National Media News – Is AIMIM Represents Muslim Community – There Are Far Much Better Muslim Leaders In India Than AIMIM – Until Akbaruddin Hate Speech – Nobody Out Of Hyderabad Knew AIMIM- Now AIMIM Will Go To Bihar And Divide The Votes Indirectly Helping BJP.”.

Rejecting his remark, another person, Sayyid Asad Ali wrote, “Plz……don’t say anything on behalf of all us muslim brethren. Its purely Ur statement n u alone endure it.”.

Muslims reject hate politics

Rejecting hate politics, Amjad Syed Faheem wrote, “We are against mim and these speeches”.

Mazhar Syed wrote, “Community should distance from such non sense leaders and file sedition cases against them”.

Another netizen, Mawa Care wrote, “This word is from waris pathan not from Muslims we are against such speeches”.