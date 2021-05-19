Indian Oil Corp reports Q4 net profit of Rs 8,781 cr

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 8,781.30 crore for the January-March quarter.

During the same period of FY20, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 5,185.32 crore.

The profits during the last quarter of FY21 came on account of higher inventory gain and higher petrochemical margin during current year.

Its revenue from operations for the period under review increased 17.7 per cent to nearly Rs 1.64 lakh crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Board of Directors of the corporation in has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.

IndianOil Chairman, S.M. Vaidya, said: “IndianOil sold 81.027 million tonnes of products, including exports, during the year April-March 2021. Our refining throughput for the FY 2020-21 was 62.351 million tonnes and the throughput of the Corporation’s countrywide pipelines network was 76.019 million tonnes during the year.”

“The gross refining margin (GRM) during the year April – March 2021 was $5.64 per bbl as compared to $0.08 per bbl in previous financial year.”