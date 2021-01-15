Indian Oil tatkal facility: Consumers can get gas cylinders within hours of booking

Hyderabad: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has decided to offer ‘Tatkal’ booking facility to those consumers who have only one gas cylinder. Under this facility, consumers will get the gas cylinder delivery at their doorstep within two hours of booking.

This scheme is being launched under ‘Shila Bharata Jeeevanam’ in Telangana State as an experiment within the limits of Greater Hyderabad from January 16, 2021.

The Central government wanted to launch this scheme from February 1. However, in view of the ‘Sankranthi Festival’, it was decided to implement it from Saturday. After Hyderabad, this scheme will be extended to other districts.

The consumers shall pay Rs.25 extra for ‘Tatkal’ booking of the cylinder. The gas cylinder shall be delivered within two hours at their doorstep during the working days if booked between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The IOC officials are preparing to launch a new ‘App’ for this facility. The cooking gas shall be delivered merely on the basis of online booking without the need to produce booking receipt. The information about the cost of the cylinder shall be provided to the consumers.