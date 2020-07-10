Indian on trial in Dubai for assaulting compatriot to death

Dubai: An Indian man went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was accused of assaulting a compatriot to death after a heated argument, it was reported.

The incident took place last December in the city’s Al Quoz area, Gulf News said in a rpeort on Thursday

An Indian witness testified that the accused and the victim drinking at the back of a parked pick-up when a phone went missing, following which there was an argument.

The owner of the pick-up found the victim dead and alerted Dubai Police.

While testifying in the court, a policeman said: “He was under the influence of alcohol. He claimed the defendant knocked the victim on the ground and stepped on his chest. He didn’t know that it caused the victim’s death.

“He left the place and didn’t know the victim was dead until we arrested him.”

A verdict is expected on July 27.

Source: IANS