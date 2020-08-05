Indian origin mother, 2 children killed in New York crash

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 6th August 2020 4:08 am IST
Indian origin mother, 2 children killed in New York crash

New York, Aug 5 : A woman of Indian origin and her son and daughter were killed when their car was hit by a tractor-trailer truck on a New York State highway, according to media reports.

Five other family members were injured in the crash on Monday that also involved a second car in which the group was travelling, the New York Post reported quoting police.

Zulika Gayapersad, 47, and her children Justin, 10, and Chelsea, 14, were killed when the truck driven by a Canadian hit their Honda Accord from the rear, CBS New York TV reported on Wednesday.

Another son of Gayapersad, Aamir Jagdeo told the channel: “We’re literally shaken to the core, can’t function, can’t move.”

A five-year-old child in the second car, a Kia Sedona, miraculously escaped unhurt, MidHudsonNews reported. Its driver, Maheshwarnauth Karan, 26, did not require treatment.

The driver of the Honda, Neta Singh, 24, and front-seat passenger, Saleena Singh, 18, were hospitalised, near Bloomington, about 150 km from the city, MidhudsonNews reported.

But Ramarine Singh, 48, who was in the Kia, was seriously injured requiring to be airlifted to a hospital and two others, Sangeeta Singh, 27, and Saleema Salim, 45, were also hospitalised.

All those in the two cars were family members living in the Bronx in New York City and had come from Trinidad and Guyana, CBS New York said.

MidHudsonNews said that traffic had been stopped on the highway when the truck hit the Honda and pushed it for about 150 metres and it slammed into the Kia.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close