Indian-origin MP joins New Zealand cabinet, takes oath in Sanskrit

Auckland: Kiwi-Indian MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has created history by becoming the second Indian-origin global political leader, outside India, to have taken his oath in the ancient Sanskrit language.

Dr Sharma is newly elected Labour Party MP from Hamilton West, who had earlier created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi-Indian electorate MP in New Zealand parliament.

Dr Sharma first took oath in Maori language – the indigenous language of New Zealand – and followed by taking oath in Sanskrit language.

Sanskrit is an ancient language and deeply rooted in Hindu culture, with all major ancient sacred texts such as Vedas & Bhagawad Gita having been written in this classical language.

Sanskrit is the sacred language of Hinduism, the language of classical Hindu philosophy, and of historical texts of Buddhism and Jainism and was spoken over by vast swathe of masses in South Asia region and beyond throughout the ancient and early medieval phase of history.

Dr Sharma could have been the first-ever Indian-origin political leader (outside India) to have taken the oath to parliament or other highest offices of the land, but he was beaten by the Indian-origin President of South American nation Suriname – Chandrikapersad Santokhi – just by few months.

Earlier in July this year, Chandrikapersad had amazed everyone after he took the oath of office in Sanskrit while holding Vedas during the inauguration ceremony on July 16.

The news then was received with great pride and rejoice amongst the global Indian diaspora all around the world, including in India, where the Indian Prime Minister had personally congratulated Mr Santokhi.

However, in terms of taking oath in parliament – the highest law-making body of the land, Dr Sharma still holds the reputation of being the first ever Indian origin parliamentarian to have taken oath in the classical Sanskrit language.

Source: Siasat.com