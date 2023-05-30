Indian-origin student shot dead by unknown men in US: Report

In April this year, Saiesh Veera, a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, was shot dead by unknown men at a fuel station in Ohio.

New York: A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philadelphia, a media report said.

Jude Chacko, hailing from Kerala’s Kollam district, was gunned down while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported.

His parents migrated to the US more than 30 years ago.

Chacko, a student who also worked part-time, was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt, the report said citing police officials.

His funeral is likely to be held at a Malankara Catholic Church in Philadelphia on Saturday.

In April this year, Saiesh Veera, a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, was shot dead by unknown men at a fuel station in Ohio.

