Indian-origin teen held for planning to attack Muslims at mosques in Singapore

Singapore: A 16-year-old Indian-origin boy has been detained in Singapore for planning to attack Muslims at the country’s two mosques. The teen became the youngest person to be charged under the country’s Internal Security Act, a law for terrorism-related activities.

According to a report in The Print, the teen, a Christian, was reportedly inspired by the terror attack that took place in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15, 2019. In the attack, multiple gunmen had carried out indiscriminate shootings at two mosques during the Friday prayers, leaving many people dead.

Christchurch-like attack

The teen who was planning to execute a Christchurch-like attack had bought a tactical vest online. He also wanted to buy a machete.

In the statement released by the Internal Security Department (ISD), the teen wanted to target Assyafaah Mosque and Yusof Ishak Mosque.

While planning the attack, the teen had taken the help of Google map, the statement added.

ISIS propaganda videos

It was also found that the teen used to watch propaganda videos of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and started believing that Islam asks its followers to kill non-believers.

After getting angry with the content of the propaganda videos, the teen started planning the attack.

Ready to die

The probe revealed that the teen started planning the attack despite knowing that it will risk his life too.

During the interrogation, the teen said that he was prepared to die.