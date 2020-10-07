Indian, Pak army trade heavy fire on LoC in J&K’s Kupwara

By News Desk 1Published: 7th October 2020 1:51 pm IST
Srinagar, Oct 7 : Pakistan used small arms and mortar shelling to target Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in the afternoon today by firing mortars and other weapons.”

The spokesman said,”Indian positions were giving befitting replies”.

One JCO of the army was killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation on the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu division on Tuesday.

Source: IANS

