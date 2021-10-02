Indian pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 showcases cultural, economic power

Abu Dhabi: As India celebrates the 75th anniversary of its independence, the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai shows the emergence of a new India during the global campaign “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”.

Union minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Indian pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. Indian pavilion is the largest participant among over 190 countries. The pavilion is spread over an area of 438 hectares. The four-storied buildings for the same are designed to include over 25 different themes, showing the strength of India and its investment potential.

Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Piyush Goyal/Twitter

Inside the India Pavilion, one can find every country presenting its economy and culture to the world as well as miniature models of the Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya and the Hindu temple under construction in Abu Dhabi, the first of its kind in the city.

It is however noteworthy that the construction of the Ram Mandir has been a huge topic of discussion within India and as such, the pavilion’s representation of the same is dubious.

Here’s the glimpse

Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter

India’s iconic statue of unity- a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stands tall a Dubai Expo 2020. Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Ram Mandir model at Dubai Expo 2020. Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Neon light sets the beautiful tone of the India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Massive enterprise. Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Rajasthan’s Junagarh Fort. Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Expo 2020 Dubai, is one of the first major global events organised in a physical capacity since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The activities for the Expo run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, inviting millions of visitors to partake in the creation of a new world during its six months which celebrates human splendour, innovation, progress and culture.