Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Kandahar clashes: Reports

Kandahar: Pulitzer prize-winning Reuters chief photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was in Afghanistan to cover the ongoing clashes between the state forces and the Taliban, was killed, reports said.

Afghanistan-based TOLO news confirmed Siddiqui’s death.

Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photojournalist, was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, sources confirmed.



The Indian journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar over the last few days. pic.twitter.com/VdvIRGAEa3 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) July 16, 2021

Three days ago, Siddiqui had shared glimpses of his coverage, including a visual of one of the rockets hitting the Humvee he was traveling in.

The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead. pic.twitter.com/wipJmmtupp — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Here are more pictures in Kandahar he had shared on July 13.

The objective was to extract a wounded policeman trapped by Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Kandahar city for the last 18 hours. The particular district is contested between the government and the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/97WUTtb8Ze — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

The Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak district lashed with the Taliban after an operation was launched to retake the vital border crossing with Pakistan, AFP reported on Friday.