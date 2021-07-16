Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Kandahar clashes: Reports

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Published: 16th July 2021 1:07 pm IST
Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Kandahar clashes: Reports
Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui (File Photo/Twitter)

Kandahar: Pulitzer prize-winning Reuters chief photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was in Afghanistan to cover the ongoing clashes between the state forces and the Taliban, was killed, reports said.

Afghanistan-based TOLO news confirmed Siddiqui’s death.

Three days ago, Siddiqui had shared glimpses of his coverage, including a visual of one of the rockets hitting the Humvee he was traveling in.

Here are more pictures in Kandahar he had shared on July 13.

The Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak district lashed with the Taliban after an operation was launched to retake the vital border crossing with Pakistan, AFP reported on Friday.

