Indian pomegranates to hit Australian supermarkets for the first time

New Delhi, Sep 10 : Indian pomegranates will soon appear on Australian supermarket shelves for the first time in another positive development in the two countries’ agricultural relationship.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell AO, said India is well placed to satisfy his country’s growing demand for pomegranates, which is fuelled by their use in restaurants and in cooking shows.

This follows the completion of an import protocol for fresh pomegranate fruit from India, following an import risk assessment involving significant collaboration and discussions between Indian and Australian authorities.

Celebrated for centuries for their clusters of ruby red arils, pomegranates are a superfood packed full of vitamins, nutrients and anti-oxidants.

“While Australia already produces pomegranates, India is well placed as one of the world’s largest pomegranate producers to meet shortfalls in the Australian market,” O’Farrell said.

“Our growing two-way trade in agricultural products means consumers in India can enjoy Australian walnuts, almonds, and beer made from Australian malting barley, to name a few. Australian consumers can likewise savour Indian mangoes, table grapes and – now – pomegranates,” he added.

“There are many other examples, which provides consumers in Australia and India with greater choice along with trade benefits for our economies, and the livelihoods of our farmers.”

The imports would be subject to Australian importers meeting biosecurity conditions. Indian exporters have been asked to work with their customers and Indian export authorities to ensure Australia’s importing country requirements are met.

