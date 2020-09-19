Indian Premiere League 2020: Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Hyderabad: After debuting 2013, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have enjoyed a fair amount of success in its journey of Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. The orange army have won the title once in 2016 but failed to qualify for the playoffs twice and emerged as runners-up on one occasion.

SRH Captain 2020

The Hyderabad team is back with man who helped them lift the title in 2016, David Warner as their captain for IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad team was led by Kane Williamson and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in 2019.

While Williamson is a brilliant captain himself, it is Warner’s aggressive captaincy that has defined the Hyderabad team over the years.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Team 2020

David Warner

Kane Williamson

Manish Pandey

Virat Singh

Priyam Garg

Abdul Samad

Abhishek Sharma

Mitchell Marsh

Fabian Allen

Vijay Shankar

Mohd Nabi

Rashid Khan

Sanjay Yadav

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Khaleel Ahmed

Sandeep Sharma

Sidhharth Kaul

Billy Stanlake

T Natrajan

Shahbaz Nadeem

Jonny Bairstow

Wriddiman Saha

Sreevats Goswami

With Warner in prime form and his aggressive mode of captaincy, SRH will hope to grab the brass ring this year in UAE.

The 13th addition of Indian Premeire League is all set to begin from today, September 19 in UAE. Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab. Sharjah will host the first match on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings. In all Abu Dhabi will host 20 round-robin games, Dubai 24, and Sharjah 12.

SRH IPL Match List 2020

September 21, SRH vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

September 26 , Kolkata Knight Riders vs SRH

September 29, Delhi Capitals vs SRH

October 2, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

October 4 , Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

October 8 , SRHvs Kings XI Punjab

October 11 , Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

October 13, SRH vs Chennai Super Kings

October 18 , Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

October 22, Rajasthan Royals vs SRH

October 24 , Kings XI Punjab vs SRH

October 27, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

October 31, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SRH

November 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians