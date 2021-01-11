Indian Railway Rail Wheel Plant invites applications for apprenticeship – Apply online

Patna: Applications have been invited for apprenticeship in Indian Railway Rail Wheel Plant, Bela.

As per the official notification, 70 candidates will be engaged for the apprenticeship training.

Out of 70 apprentice positions, four, three, 35, 15, 10 and three are of B.Tech/B.Sc in Mechanical Engineering, B.Tech/B.Sc in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Computer/ IT Engineering and B.Tech/B.Sc in Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Computer/ IT Engineering respectively.

Apart from it, candidates who have passed out within the last 3 years i.e., 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020 will be considered for the apprenticeship.

The consolidate stipend per month for graduate engineer and Diploma holders are Rs. 9000 and Rs. 8000 respectively.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates must enroll in the NATS portal (click here) and apply for the apprenticeship before January 14, 2021.

Selection of the candidates will be done based on the qualifying exam marks.

For more details, candidates can read official notification (click here).