Indian Railways deploys 960 СOVID care coaches in five states

Hyderabad: Sustaining the efforts in the fight against Covid-19, Indian Railways is making an all out effort to supplement health care efforts of state governments. It has geared up to provide its 5, 231 care coaches to the states. Zonal railways have converted these coaches as corona care centres to be used for very mild cases.

As per guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), these state governments have sent the requisition to Indian Railways. They have allocated these coaches to the state or union territories. The Railways then assist the state governments in caring for patients in all possible manners.

Doctors and paramedics are to be provided by state governments. This is as per MOHFW guidelines issued on May 6. Railways will deploy liaison officers for each location of coaches to assist state government officers. All efforts are being made to reduce the heat in the coaches in the given weather conditions.

It may be noted that these coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the care centres as per guidelines issued by MOHFW.

These coaches can be used in areas where the state has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for the isolation of both suspected and confirmed cases. These facilities are part of the integrated plan developed by MOHFW and NITI Ayog.

As of now, the Indian Railways has deployed a of total 960 of these care coaches in five states — Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Out of total 960 COVID coaches, 503 COVID care coaches have been deployed in Delhi, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 372 in Uttar Pradesh and five in Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi

In Delhi, 503 COVID care coaches are deployed at nine locations. 50 COVID care coaches are deployed at Shakurbasti, 267 at Anand Vihar, 21 at Delhi Safdarjung, 50 at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, 33 at Delhi Cant, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 13 at Delhi Shahadra, 13 at Tughlakabad and 26 at Patel Nagar.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 372 have been deployed these locations — Deen Dayal Upadhyay in Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Subedarganj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop Agra, Nakha Jungle, Gonda, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Varanasi City, Manduadih, Mau, Bhatni, Bareilly City, Farrukhabad and Kasganj.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, a total of five have been deployed at Gwalior. In Andhra Pradesh, 20 COVID care coaches are deployed at Vijayawada while

Telangana

A total of 60 СOVID care coaches are deployed at three different locations — Secunderabad, Kachiguda, and Adilabad.

